Rockford Rescue Mission holds annual Thanksgiving Day Meal today

Hundreds of people in the Rockford area didn't go hungry this afternoon thanks to a big effort from the community.

The Rockford Rescue Mission served up a Thanksgiving meal for people struggling with poverty, homelessness....or if they just wanted hot food. Hundreds of guests enjoyed a thanksgiving meal with the works: turkey, stuffing, pie and much more.

"This gives us another opportunity to show God's love to the community and to just show them that they are cared about by someone and welcome them in as family." said Rockford Rescue Mission's Director of Communications Valerie Peterson.

And the Rockford rescue mission says they believe over 500 people were served a meal today.