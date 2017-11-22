Family launches Facebook page to share daughter's struggle with addiction

So far this year, 111 people have died of a heroin or opioid overdose in Winnebago County according to the coroner's office.

One of those people was Megan Daugherty.

"She struggled for 17 years in and out of recovery," Tricia Lutey, Megan's mother says.

Tricia says her daughter struggled with opioid addiction for years until one dose of heroin took her life back in August.

"All I heard was coroner and I went bisserk. I was at work," she says. "It was devastating. I never thought i would get that call"

Looking back on her life, Tricia says the Hononegah graduate ran track throughout high school, served as a mentor to younger students and her brother Michael.

"We have that void now," Michael Daugherty says. "That phone call you can always count on or that silly joke that might make sense to Megan and nobody else."

Her family says the 37 year old -- for the most part -- kept her drug addiction and her road to getting clean under wraps. That's because she was afraid of the stigma that came with her craving.

"The stigma of being an addict," Tricia says. "I would just like to hear that it's just being wiped away."

That's why Tricia and her son Micheal sat out to launch "The Struggle Is Real" Facebook page. It's a closed group where her family shares their grieving process and stories about the challenges Megan faced with her addiction.

"My main purpose to is honor Megan and share what she couldn't share because she just stuffed it ...She just kept it inside," Tricia says.

But more importantly -- they created the group with hopes someone going through the same heartbreak or suffering from the same addiction can find support through Megan's story.

"If you're not knowledgeable about it and you're not talking about it, then it just gets thrown under a rug -- passed off to somebody else," Micheal says.

To become a member of that Facebook page, click here and send Tricia Lutey a request.