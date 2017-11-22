Police to strictly enforce handicap parking abuse

If you plan on shopping on Black Friday, be sure you're parking legally. Illinois State Police have asked all officers statewide to strictly enforce handicap parking abuse.

Police will be out in force at Cherryvale Mall looking for people who use handicap placards or plates to park in the handicap spots but aren't handicapped. State police say this has been a problem for a while but can be a safety risk to those who are handicapped. If there are no spaces available because someone abuses a placard or plates who isn't handicapped, a handicapped person could be forced to walk a long way just to shop.

Police are warning that drivers misusing placards or plates to park in handicapped zones could face a $600 dollar fine and a 6 month license suspension.