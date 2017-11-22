Clock Tower Resort makes one last contribution to the community

Just because it's no longer serving the Rockford community doesn't mean that the Clock Tower Resort isn't still providing for the community. After holding auctions for almost everything inside the resort in September, there were still leftovers.

Today the investors who bought the property donated the remaining items inside that were not sold to local charities. Things from beds to plates to furniture and even a playground set were even donated.

The resort was condemned by the city back in May due to shut down of utilities for unpaid bills. Clock Tower originally opened up in the 1960's but went through multiple owners over the last few decades until it finally fell into disrepair and now sits empty.

A group of investors bought the resort earlier this year and is hoping to restore and re purpose the property.