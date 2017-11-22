Rockford property tax levy could drop for 2018

The City of Rockford says its proposed 2017 property tax levy to fund 2018 will drop by more than $400,000.



The City says the move will result in a reduced property tax rate. Meanwhile, the city faces an expected $10 million budget deficit in 2018.



The information will be presented to the City Council Finance and Personnel Committee for its Nov. 27 meeting.



"The proposal we are presenting to the City Council holds the line on our property tax levy for the fifth straight year and is a reduction from last year," Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement.



A task force created to address the city's budget deficit will give its budget recommendations to City Council in December.



13 News will continue to follow this story and bring you more updates as they become available.