OSF, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach agreement to keep hospitals in-network for 2018

OSF HealthCare and Blue Cross Blue Shield have reached an agreement to continue in-network coverage for their Illinois hospitals in 2018.

This comes after it was announced in October that the insurer was opting not to renew its agreement with the OSF network in the new year. BCBS and OSF continued to negotiate.

"Our hospitals and providers are in-network caregivers for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois today, and will remain in network moving forward. This includes BCBSIL Commercial, PPO, EPO, and Blue Choice products," said OSF HealthCare on its website.

This means OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, OSF Saint Francis in Peoria, OSF Saint Joseph in Bloomington and the other Illinois OSF hospitals impacted by the initial BCBS decision to drop OSF HealthCare hospitals will now remain in the network for BCBS customers.

OSF HealthCare Senior Vice President Randy Billings released the following statement on the agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield:

"We are pleased to have finalized a continuation of OSF Healthcare’s relationship with BCBSIL that ensures patients and families have in-network access to the treatments and services they need. We realize this situation caused concern for our patients and families, and appreciate the support and patience of local businesses and community leaders."

