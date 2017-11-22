Business owners plan to open downtown Rockford grocery store by next summer

The banner is up and Capital Foods is coming.

KENDEV LLC, owned by the Young family of Rockford, today publicly announced it's plans for an urban grocery supermarket in downtown.

"It's one of those places you get what you need and you go home," said Ted Brothers, who is overseeing the project for KENDEV. "There isn't going to be a large parking lot like a regular store."

Brothers went onto say it's different from a conventional supermarket because you don't have carts, you have baskets.

"It's smaller than a regular supermarket but it has everything a person would need to get there," said Brothers.

KENDEV is projected to start construction next month. The building is 5,000 square feet. The company is leasing the building from Urban Equity Properties.

It will take up the entire first floor of the Burnham Lofts aside from the apartment building's atrium.

"There will be an Italian deli, fresh produce, meat and fish, plus beer, wine and liquor for sale," said Brothers.

This grocery store is projected to be open by next summer. It's going in across the street from KENDEV's other downtown Rockford venture, Capital House, a hybrid restaurant, which will be a cafe, sushi and martini bar that will be open from dusk to dawn.

Capital House is going to be open for Stroll on State with a jazz band but not serving any food or drinks off its menu said Brothers.