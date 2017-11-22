Artisan-style pizza restaurant to open in Machesney Park

A new pizza chain is coming to Machesney Park.

MOD Pizza, which is known for its individual, artisan-style pizza and salads, will open a new location at 1419 West Lane Road in Machesney Park in early 2018.

The pizzas are made "on-demand," using fresh ingredients. Customers can create their own pizzas using any combination of over 30 featured toppings. There's also milkshakes, house-made lemonades, iced teas and local craft beers and wine.

The 2,600 square-foot restaurant will be located at the southwest corner of Alpine Road and Route 173 and will include an outdoor patio.

The company is looking to hire 20 employees.

According to MOD Pizza's website, it's also opening a location soon in Rockford, at 6470 E State St.