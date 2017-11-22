House fire in Machesney Park Friday; no injuries reported

According to North Park Fire Department, the family lost 2 cats in the fire.

Fire officials say the fire started because of an electrical issue in the family room of the home but thanks to working smoke detectors everyone got out safely.

Multiple fire departments have been called out to a house fire in Machesney Park.

The call went out for a structure fire in the 200 block of Wallace Avenue around 11 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters on the scene say no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.