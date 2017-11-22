Wisconsin kindergartener bags buck under new hunting age law

MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) - A kindergartener from north central Wisconsin is among the first youngsters to bag a buck under the state's new law that eliminates the state's minimum hunting age.

Six-year-old Lexie Harris is no stranger to the woods. Her dad, Tyler Harris, has taken her hunting since she was three. But, it wasn't until Gov. Scott Walker signed the law on Nov. 12 that Lexie could legally shoot a deer. Harris has taught his daughter how to shoot with a youth rifle and has attached a smart phone to the scope to make it easier to see her target.

Harris carried his daughter's gun to their hunting stand Sunday in Taylor County. He helped her set up the shot. But, Harris says Lexie is the one who pulled the trigger and shot the 6-point buck.