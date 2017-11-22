Loves Park Police search for home invasion suspect

Loves Park Police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion Tuesday night.

It happened on the 700 block of Long Island Circle just before 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers are looking for a black male suspect, who's about 5'11" and 150 lbs. Police said he was wearing a black ski mask, a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the home invasion. According to police, the suspect had a gun. Two people were home at the time but no one was hurt, according to police.

The suspect didn't take anything from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Loves Park Police Department.