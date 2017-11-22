Rockford Police: Suspect arrested for threatening two with handgun

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly threatening two people with a gun Monday night.

Skip Kunz, 41, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, two counts of aggravated assault, no FOID card and driving under the influence.

Rockford Police says officers were called out to the 900 block of Ridge Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Monday on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found Kunz in a vehicle and pulled him over.

Police say Kunz had a handgun in his vehicle which he used to threaten two people in the area, though no shots were fired.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kunz was placed under arrest and is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.