It's all about giving this time of year.

That's exactly what an annual toy drive in our area does for families in need

"It's very nice to help someone else out that could need some of this." say Joshua Hamilton, an employee at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall.

Employees at Lou Bachrodt raised $9,500 to buy toys for this year's 12 Hours of Salvation toy drive.

Tuesday night, a dozen of employees went out with their families to buy the gifts.

Some of them have done this for so long, it's become a tradition in their family.

"Me and my wife did it, then when we had kids, we brought the kids along and kind of made it more of a family event, and had fun with it." said Hamilton.

You can donate toys to the drive from 7 a.m. until 7-p.m. this Friday, December 1st, at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, located right across from Cherryvale Mall.

