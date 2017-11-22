Janesville Police searching for a suspect after shots fired in a hotel

Janesville Police and Rock County Sheriff's are searching for a suspect who they say attempted a first degree murder on Tuesday night.

That suspect is 20-year-old Latoya Hill from Beloit.

Officials say that shots were fired at the Holiday Inn Express around 9 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they were able to locate three of the four suspects and a gun.

Investigators were able to identify Hill as the shooter. They say she was last seen leaving The Holiday Inn Express in a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

No one was injured in the incident. If anyone has any information, you're being asked to contact Janesville Police.