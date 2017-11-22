Janesville Police searching for a suspect after shots fired in a hotel

Janesville Police and Rock County Sheriff's are searching for a suspect who they say attempted a first degree murder on Tuesday night.
That suspect is 20-year-old Latoya Hill from Beloit.
Officials say that shots were fired at the Holiday Inn Express around 9 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they were able to locate three of the four suspects and a gun.
Investigators were able to identify Hill as the shooter. They say she was last seen leaving The Holiday Inn Express in a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
No one was injured in the incident. If anyone has any information, you're being asked to contact Janesville Police.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.