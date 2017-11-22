US Navy aircraft carrying 11 people crashes into the Pacific Ocean

This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winners

3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown Atlanta

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror

Trump says US will declare NKorea a state sponsor of terror

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without them

The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.

U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smoking

President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster

Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against him

TOKYO (AP) — An aircraft carrying 11 crew and passengers crashed into the Pacific Ocean Wednesday while on the way to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the Navy said.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a statement that the search and rescue operation was launched from the carrier.

“Personnel recovery is underway and their condition will be evaluated by USS Ronald Reagan medical staff,” the statement said.

It said the ship was operating in the Philippine Sea, which is east of the Philippines, when the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. Japan time. The names of the crew and passengers are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, the Navy said.

The 7th Fleet has had two fatal accidents in Asian waters this year, leaving 17 sailors dead and prompting the removal of eight top Navy officers from their posts, including the 7th Fleet commander.

The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore in August, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead. Seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided off Japan.

The Navy has concluded that the collisions were avoidable and resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders, who didn’t quickly recognize and respond to unfolding emergencies. A Navy report recommended numerous changes to address the problems, ranging from improved training to increasing sleep and stress management for sailors