Prayer vigil held for victims of Lost Lake fire

Hours after a house fire kills six people in rural Ogle County, members of the community are coming together to support the victims and their family.

Ogle County officials say the victims are Timothy Shaw, 39, Melissa Shaw, 37, and four children, 17-year-old Ethen Shaw, 15-year-old LeAnne Shaw, 12-year-old Hailey Shaw, and 11-year-old Dylan Shaw.



Authorities say they died from smoke inhalation. On Tuesday night a vigil was held at Lost Lake Church.

"I heard it on the news and it didn't really register," says Pastor John Trotter. "Then I came and got in front of the TV and I saw the map. Once it dawned on me that it was member of our Lost Lake community I began to think, Lord what can we do, how can we help?"

The congregation prayed for the victims and those who knew and loved them, especially their family and the children who were friends with the Shaw children. The vigil also kept first responders in its prayers.

"I'd like to pray for dispatcher who received that call from the young man who was crying desperate for help," says Ivan Valdivieso. "Because I know for a fact she's going through a very difficult time."

The vigil also brainstormed ways it can support the family, like writing letters, monetary donations, and renaming a nearby park in honor of the Shaws.