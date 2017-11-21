BMO offering $10 concert tickets for Black Friday

If you're looking for a deal this Black Friday, here's one you can only get in Rockford: $10 tickets for the Justin Moore "Hell on a Highway" tour.

Th deal is only good on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. while supplies last. You can purchase the tickets at the BMO box office. The $10 tickets get you premium seats to the show, which is on February 15.