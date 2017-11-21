Rockford convenience store robbed at gunpoint - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

Officers say they got a call around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon for a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store located at 3205 Auburn Street. Police say the suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.
The suspect then drove off in a red, older model Chevy Trailblazer with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.

