Rockford convenience store robbed at gunpoint

The Rockford Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

Officers say they got a call around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon for a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store located at 3205 Auburn Street. Police say the suspect walked into the store with a handgun and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect then drove off in a red, older model Chevy Trailblazer with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police.