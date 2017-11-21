Rockford man looks to seal his innocence in writing

A Rockford man looks to seal his innocence from a crime he says he didn't commit twenty three years ago. That man is John Horton and his attorney says he's confident that Horton will given a certificate of innocence.

"What I am is extraordinarily confident that anyone who takes an objective look at this evidence will reach no other conclusion other than that John Horton is innocent." said Horton's Lawyer Joshua Tepfer.

John Horton was sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for armed robbery and murder that happened at a McDonald's in 1993. Last month his charges were officially dismissed when another man came forward and confessed to the crime. Horton is seeking that certificate of innocence to officially wipe his name of the records.

Convicted criminals who turn their lives around and are released struggle to find work and make a life for themselves. And the same happens to people who are wrongfully convicted like Horton was. His attorney says that this may be the first time in Winnebago County that someone who was convicted of a crime like murder or spent significant time in prison is up for a certificate of innocence.

"I believe this is the first certificate of innocence proceedings in Winnebago County at least in a murder case or someone who spent significant time in prison that I know about." said Tepfer.

Horton will be back in court next month to find out if he can pursue a certificate of innocence.