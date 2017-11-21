Weak La Niña may boost this winter's snow totals

You may need to dust off your shovel or snowblower a few more times than usual this upcoming winter. La Niña conditions during the winter, which we should see this winter, usually means higher snow totals in the Stateline.

How much extra snow depends on the strength the La Niña, as each La Niña isn't the same, if we even get La Niña during the winter. La Niña and its counterpart El Niño are patterns that are a part of something called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation. As the name implies, conditions oscillate, but not necessarily in a steady flip flop pattern. We can get back to back seasons, or even see breaks in between. In addition - the intensity varies from year to year. We can see weak, moderate, or strong La Niña winters.

So what does all of that mean for us in the Stateline and snow? With the strongest La Niña's, snowfall was well above average. In fact, the 2 seasons with a strong La Niña since 2000 were the snowiest on record! However, if we look at the weak La Niña's since 2000, which is what were expected to see this year, snowfall totals fluctuate, sometimes above average and sometimes below.

We anticipate above average precipitation this winter, but whether that comes as snow, sleet, or rain depends on temperature. Right now, there is not a strong indication whether we will be warmer or colder than normal. Weak La Niña conditions are expected to persist through winter, but short term patterns will affect how things end up.