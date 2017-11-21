Elliot Golf Course opening this Friday for golfers - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Elliot Golf Course opening this Friday for golfers

Posted:
CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) -

The weather is cooperating so much,  it's allowing the Rockford Park District to open Elliot Golf Course on Black Friday.  

Golfers can book a tee time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

The Cherry Valley course will only be open Friday, though, so you've only got one shot.  

For more information on how to book a tee time, click here.

There's also the indoor driving range at the Indoor Sports Center on Riverside Boulevard for golfers that's open all winter.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.