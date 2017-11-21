US consumer group releases annual "Trouble in Toyland" report for 2017

The US Public Interest Research Group does an annual report on hazardous toys that are on the shelves of stores during the holiday shopping season. The list includes examples of toys that can be hazardous.

The report commonly known as "Trouble in Toyland" has been released for this year and it warns parents of things like lead in toys, small parts, privacy and data collecting toys and no warning labels. This is the 32nd year in a row that this report has been released and it has some new and old names.

The group found that the popular fidget spinner toy has a potentially deadly kind of fidget spinner. The Fidget Wild Metal series brand of fidget spinners was found to have high lead content and is still on shelves according to the report. The Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass center circle tested for 33,000 ppm of lead and its arm tested for 22,000 ppm of lead.

Toys that present choking hazards were broken up into groups with balloons getting their own category. The small parts portion of the choking hazard toys include 3 travel peg games which present a choking hazard to kids. Those games are the Travel Games Peg Game, Football Peg Game, and Golf Peg Game. The group warns that these games have very small parts and should be kept away from young children.

The last category listed is data collecting toys which can be hacked. The example the report used was the "My Doll Cayla" which is banned in Germany. The toy can connect to the internet which the group warns can be hazardous due to it's hacking vulnerability. The group advises parents to take proper internet security precautions.

The list of examples the report uses can be found here at this link. https://uspirg.org/sites/pirg/files/cpn/USN-112117-A1-REPORT/trouble-in-toyland-32.html