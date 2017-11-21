Community reacts after Ogle County family dies in fire

A Ogle County community still in shock, after an entire family is killed in an overnight fire just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"There's no way to explain just a tragic loss," said neighbor Ron Hinterlong.

"It's just kind of hard to grasp it and understand that this happened...especially this close to the holidays... it's unimaginable," said neighbor Jaclyn Wooden.

Wooden lives in the private community of Lost Lake in Lost Nation, just a few blocks away from the home where six people, including four children, lost their lives. And while she didn't know the family personally, Wooden says her kids were close to those children.

"They've been pretty upset, and its hard when you have a friend that you've played with almost on a daily basis and they're no longer with you.. so they're taking it pretty hard," said Wooden.

A painful loss for not only friends of the family, but the entire community.

"You pull in and everybody is waving at you and we know each other's kids and we might not talk to each other, but we know the kids out here, so it's extremely hard when you see a family and they're no longer there," said Wooden.

But in a tight knit community like Lost Nation, there's also support for this family in their time of grieving.

"The other homeowners were out last night to and we gave our prayers and sympathy to the family.. and it was just tragic to see that happen," said neighbor Shawn Parrish.

Pulling together to try and make sense of this sudden tragedy.

"Prayers to the family because... This is going to be a really rough one," said Wooden.