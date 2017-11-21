Services Saturday for Leaf River firefighter killed in house fire

Services for a young man killed in a fire in Ogle County earlier this month will be held this weekend.

Gregory Wood, was killed when his family's Leaf River home caught fire earlier around midnight November 9.

Wood's parents and brother were inside the home at the time of the fire. His father and brother were just released from the hospital last week, while his mother was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

All four family members were part of the Leaf River Fire Protection District.

Visitation services for Gregory Wood will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the River Valley Complex on Main Street in Leaf River.

There will be an official fire department walk through at 12:45 p.m.

Leaf River community mourns firefighter killed in house fire

Leaf River remembers fallen firefighter

Brother of Leaf River firefighter killed in house fire released from the hospital