Rockford business robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business Tuesday afternoon. 

Police say officers were called out to Auburn Food Mart, 3205 Auburn Street, just after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery. 

Police say the suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun, then demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled the area in a red, older model Chevy Trailblazer with tinted windows. 

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s, about 130 pounds with short braided hair, wearing a red and white Chicago Bulls jacket and black jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.

