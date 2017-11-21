Rockford business robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called out to Auburn Food Mart, 3205 Auburn Street, just after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun, then demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect then ran out of the store and fled the area in a red, older model Chevy Trailblazer with tinted windows.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s, about 130 pounds with short braided hair, wearing a red and white Chicago Bulls jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.