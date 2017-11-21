Man accused of shooting Winnebago County deputy pleads not guilty

Jordan D. Spates, the 27-year-old man accused of shooting and injuring a Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy, pleads not guilty to five charges, according to court records.



This was first reported by the Rockford Register Star.



The shooting happened Sept. 23 in the 1000 block of South Court Street. Spates' arrest came after a weeks-long manhunt across the region before he was eventually taken in to custody in Georgia.



Another man, 21-year-old Jarrion Moore, has also been arrested in the case.



Court records show Spates pleaded not guilty today to five counts, including murder with intent to kill or injure and aggravated battery of a police officer.



Deputy Stephen Wright suffered injuries to his shoulder but survived.