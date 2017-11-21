Large rock thrown onto vehicle from I-55 overpass in central Illinois

The Illinois State Police are investigating after a bowling ball sized rock was thrown at a vehicle from a central Illinois overpass early Monday morning.

Police say the motorist's vehicle suffered major damage after the 10 pound rock passed through the roof of the vehicle. The driver was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near mile post 140 in Logan County, just outside Atlanta.

The rock barely missed the driver and passenger. Neither person was injured.

"No one has the right to endanger others by committing senseless acts such as throwing items from overpasses. The Illinois State Police takes these incidents very seriously and is actively working to identify the offender or offenders," said Commander Christopher Owen of the Illinois State Police.

The state police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to cal (217) 786-6677.