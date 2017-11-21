Two Rockford men wanted on heroin charges

Rockford Police are searching for two men wanted for allegedly selling heroin in the city.

Shawn Tyus, 34, of Rockford, is wanted for delivery of heroin within 1000 feet of public housing authority property. His bond is set at $300,000.

Robert Jefferson, 33, of Rockford, is wanted for delivery of heroin. His bond is set at $350,000.

Both men are currently at large and have not yet been arrested.

Police say the warrants are the result of several investigations involving the sale of heroin in the city by the Rockford Police Department Narcotics Unit.

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating both suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.