Rockford Police investigate armed home invasion

Rockford Police are now investigating a home invasion that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called out to the 1500 block of Magnolia Street around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. They spoke with the 18-year-old victim who says she was in her apartment when two men kicked in her back door around 4:30 a.m.

The victim says one of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded property.

The suspects then ran away from the scene after stealing some clothing items.

Police say the victim was not injured during the incident.

The investigation into this crime is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.