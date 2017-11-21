Names released of 2 adults, 4 children killed in overnight Ogle County Fire

Deadly fire in the 200 block of Miami Drive in Lost Nation, near Dixon

Six people are dead after a house fire in Ogle County, including two adults and four children.



Ogle County officials say the victims are Timothy Shaw, 39, Melissa Shaw, 37, and four children, 17-year-old Ethen Shaw, 15-year-old LeAnne Shaw, 12-year-old Hailey Shaw, and 11-year-old Dylan Shaw.



Authorities say they died from smoke inhalation.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says at approximately 12:01 a.m., Ethan Shaw called 911 to say he was trapped in his basement bedroom, which was filling with smoke. The home is located in the 200 block of Miami Drive in the community of Lost Nation, near Dixon. When crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.



Captain Isaac Dimmig of the Dixon Rural Fire Department says there was no way that firefighters could enter the house when they arrived because by that point the entire house was consumed by flames.



One victim was found on the second floor, four were found on the first floor and one victim was found in the basement once the fire was fully extinguished.

Ogle County Corner Louis Finch said the bodies were so badly burned that his office needed dental records to determine identification.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle tells the Associated Press that authorities don't suspect anything suspicious about the fire at this time.

Dimmig would not say where the bodies were found in the home and says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several pets were also killed in the fire.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office, Illinois Fire Marshal and Illinois State Police Crime Scene are investigating the cause of the fire.

Dixon Rural, Dixon City, Franklin Grove, Sterling, Polo, Ashton, Oregon and Mount Morris Fire Departments along with Advance Ambulance responded to the house after a call for smoke in the basement.