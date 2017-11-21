Facebook launching push for real estate listings

You may be able to buy your next home on Facebook.

The social media company is launching a massive push for real estate listings.

Right now focusing on the rental market, but eventually, into home sales.

Local realtors are already using social media to bring in buyers.

"Getting information out? we're in the information age. information is gonna be out there. in a way it can help the industry," said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Steve Bois.

Meanwhile a new national housing study shows millennials are becoming a larger force in the housing market, but at a rate that is nearly 13 percent lower than normal.

