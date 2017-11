The blood bank needs your help this holiday season.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center will close for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Because of that, it says it is due to lose 175 units of blood.

Now, it's encouraging you to donate right before or right after the holiday.

You're a candidate to donate blood if you are over 17, weight more than 110 pounds and are in good help.

For a list of locations and hours, please go to our website at wrex.com.