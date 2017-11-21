Rockford man convicted again in 2013 murder after re-trial

A Rockford man is found guilty in the murder of a man back in 2013 for the second time.

The jury found 28-year-old Lorenzo Kent guilty of gunning down Donmarquis Jackson in his driveway. The shooting happened back in May, 2013. Witnesses say Kent and Jackson were arguing shortly before the shooting. They heard Kent threaten to kill Jackson days before the murder.

Kent was originally found guilty back in 2014 but he appealed the conviction and was granted a new trial. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office says he could spend up to 60 years in prison.