Family sues Rockford over deadly traffic stop involving officer

The city of Rockford is being sued over a deadly traffic stop that left two men, including a police officer, dead.

The family of one of those men, Eddie Patterson, filed the wrongful death suit. The lawsuit says Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox used deadly force against Patterson when Patterson posed no threat to Cox or anyone else. 13 News spoke with the plaintiff's attorney, Craig Sandberg, who says Patterson's daughter filed the suit.

Patterson was shot to death on Nov. 5 after a traffic stop with Officer Cox. Cox died of blunt force trauma after investigators say he got entangled in Patterson's car and the car crashed. The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating to determine what happened and if Cox's use of force was justified.

Sandberg said filing the lawsuit means Patterson's family can do its own investigation to try and determine what happened that night. The first court date isn't until February. 13 WREX reached out to the city for comment, but it did not respond back. Sandberg said he looked forward to the opportunity to conduct an investigation and will follow the evidence.