Rockford Park District considers cutting venues, services

Keep taxes where they're at. That's the direction the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners wants to go despite a budget shortfall.

They seemed adamant about that at they're meeting Monday night. But to eliminate the $1 million deficit, the district has to make some tough decisions, like reducing its footprint.



So that means some things are going away. The Forest City Queen and Sand Park Pool are among those items on the chopping block.



They say the cost savings prevents them from cutting youth programs.



The Park District board votes on keeping the levy steady next month.



Then the 2018 budget will be on display for 30 days and voted on afterward in January.