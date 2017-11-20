Weak La Niña looming this winter

The upcoming winter may be a little wetter than usual, thanks to the climate pattern setting up in the Pacific Ocean this winter. A weak La Niña is in play for the upcoming months, leading to a few changes from our typical winter setup.

La Niña winters alternate back and forth with El Niño winters on a somewhat regular basis. La Niña conditions occur when colder than usual waters develop by the Equator near South America. These colder waters are able to affect the overall jet stream pattern across North America. In general, the basic jet stream is shifted westward, setting up a different average pattern over the U.S. during the winter.

The La Niña jet stream pattern produces notable influences on different regions in the U.S. Colder weather typically sets up across the northern Rockies and Great Plains, while the South from Texas to Florida to the Carolinas are usually warmer than average.

La Niña also influences precipitation patterns. The Pacific Northwest and portions of the Midwest see wetter than usual weather, while the southern U.S. from California all the way across to the Carolinas are drier than usual.

This doesn't mean the Midwest will get walloped by snow this winter. This may mean only an extra inch or two of snow or rain this winter. It could also be a near-record snowy winter, but there are a few things that have to fall into place. The strength of the La Niña plays a big role (typically, strong La Niñas produce more snow), but also the storm tracks and the right amount of cold air. The big storms of the season could all be south of the Stateline this winter, keeping snow away.

La Niña's influences usually ramp up in December, then stick around for January and February before winding down during the upcoming spring.