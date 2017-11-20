Thanksgiving basketball tournaments tip off

Several high school basketball Thanksgiving tournaments are underway around the area. Here's a roundup of some of the area scores.
RPS 205 TIP-OFF CLASSIC
St. Rita 72, Freeport 45
Auburn 55, McArthur (FL) 41
PECATONICA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
North Boone 55, Durand 43
Pecatonica 60, South Beloit 46
OREGON THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
Rockford Christian 63, Morrison 37
Milledgeville 58, Kewanee 38
Sterling Newman 58, West Carroll 37
Oregon 76, Christian Life 59
GALESBURG THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
Moline 77, Rockford Lutheran 56
