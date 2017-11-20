Thanksgiving basketball tournaments tip off

Several high school basketball Thanksgiving tournaments are underway around the area. Here's a roundup of some of the area scores.

RPS 205 TIP-OFF CLASSIC

St. Rita 72, Freeport 45

Auburn 55, McArthur (FL) 41

PECATONICA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

North Boone 55, Durand 43

Pecatonica 60, South Beloit 46

OREGON THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Rockford Christian 63, Morrison 37

Milledgeville 58, Kewanee 38

Sterling Newman 58, West Carroll 37

Oregon 76, Christian Life 59

GALESBURG THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Moline 77, Rockford Lutheran 56