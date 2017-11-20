13 News sits down with recovering heroin user, doctor to learn more about science of addiction

It's a high that addicts say is unlike any other drug...

"I just loved it, i actually fell in love with it... it was just a great high."

But with that high, comes a serious addiction.

For Micah Young it all started in high school, when he took his first hit of heroin.

"I only did it every once and a while, every 6 months or so... then it went down to every three months.. then it went down to every month... then every couple weeks... then every couple days... then it went down to every single day," said Micah.

For Micah, drugs weren't a new part of his life. In fact, he started using marijuana when he was just 12 years old.

"I loved drugs... I did anything that was put in my face," said Micah.

But something changed when he started using heroin.

"I was still using other drugs at the time and i never thought anything of it and then the big transition of me just doing heroin was when I realized I was just doing heroin," said Micah.

It's a familiar story to doctors like Michael Wright at Rosecrance, who find heroin to be one of the most addictive drugs on the streets today.

"The odds that you're going to have an addiction to heroin a year down the line after that first hit is more like 50 or 60 percent of a chance, so the odds aren't with you then," said Wright.

For Micah that first hit of heroin turned into an everyday habit, not just to get high, but to get out of bed in the morning.

"You feel deathly ill if you don't use it, then I realized once I did heroin, I felt like a normal person," said Micah.

That's because Micah's brain chemistry had changed.

As you use more heroin, the number of opiate receptors grow, they become more sensitive," said Wright.

Not only was Micah's brain telling him to use more heroin, it was also telling him to do anything to get his fix.

"Getting into other ways to support my habit... That's when it started to get scary.. and that's when it started to dawn on me to where this is getting to the point where its going to far... But I'm already this far, so why not keep going," said Micah.

Eventually he landed in jail, a wake-up call that started him on a path to recovery.

"That was basically my detox.. I said if I could do two weeks in jail with no heroin and then get out and then get off the drug.. I didn't care what I had to do," said Micah.

That time allowed Micah's brain to start healing.

"With each day that went by, it was a little bit easier and a little bit easier, because of your brain structure and your physiology, to stay off drugs," said Wright.

From there Micah found the Salvation Army's rehabilitation program.

But after only 6 months clean, a tragedy struck. Micah's best friend died of an overdose.

"The last thing he said to me, was I love you... And keep clean and I said I will man.. I love you too"

And for the past seven years, Micah has kept his promise.

"I'm doing it for me.. but I'm also doing it for my family and for him."

While addiction is always something Micah will deal with...

"There's a support system and ways I cope with it that I don't have to go there."

...he's staying clean and sharing his story, so that others might better understand the dangerous grip of heroin.

