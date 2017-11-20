NIU employees on strike, fight for new contract

Union workers at Northern Illinois University take to the picket lines today fighting for a new contract.

"We're here today asking NIU to bargain fair contracts in good faith" said AFSCME Representative, Sara Dorner.

Fair contracts that members of local 1890, which represents administrative workers, say they have been waiting for since February 2016. Meanwhile members of local 963, a collection of service industry workers at the college, say they have been in negotiations with the university since August 2017.

"These are the front line staff. These are the people who keep the buildings and institution together on a daily basis" said Dorner.

The unions are asking for higher wages.

"The lowest paid person in our unit only makes $9.78 an hour," said Northern Illinois University Officer Manager Laura Harris.

For these union members, it's a wage worth fighting for.

"Our hope is that when they see the employees out here protesting for a fair contract that they'll listen to the employees and value their opinions" said Dorner.

Northern Illinois University released a statement saying:

"The University has made every effort to bargain in good faith with local 1890 and we are prepared to continue working with them to arrive at a fair and equitable contract for their members." The university continued, saying it supports the rights of its employees to collectively bargain and their free speech.

And that, they did, by the dozens.

"Obviously with the number of people we have out here today it shows that we have them behind us" said Harris.

Union members say they love the university and some have even worked there for over 30 years.

We don't want to be out here anymore than NIU probably wants us out here" said Dorner.

"They say that it comes from the bottom up and they aren't proving it. Actions speak louder than words" said Harris.

Actions, these unions members say they are patiently waiting to see.



