Rockford Police announce charges in February murder; one suspect still at large

Rockford Police have announced charges have been filed in connection with a murder that took place back in February.

Police say officers were called out to the 1100 block of Cunningham Street around 2 a.m. February 15 on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. One of the victims, 20-year-old Brandon Taylor, was pronounced dead a short time later. The second victim, a 22-year-old man from Elgin, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Rockford Police announced that three people have been charged in connection with this shooting.

Domonique Walker, 26, Tyrone Pearson, 36, and Shawnqual Layne, 24, have all been charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon. All three suspects are from Rockford.

Police say two of the suspects, Walker and Pearson, were already in custody in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

The third suspect, Layne, is still at large and wanted by police.

The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Shawnqual Layne. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.