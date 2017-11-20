One person seriously injured in crash on Prairie Hill Road

Police say one person was injured following a serious traffic crash Monday afternoon.
Authorities say the crash occurred in the 4900 block of Prairie Hill Road in Rockton around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says it was a single car rollover and a person was trapped inside the vehicle.
A MedEvac helicopter was called to the scene. Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries.
An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.
