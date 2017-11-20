Gas prices down in Rockford, in line with national average

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford has drop nearly a dime over the past week.

Gas is now averaging $2.55 per gallon in Rockford, down 9.2 cents over the past week.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is down 2.6 cents at $2.54 per gallon.

In Rockford, prices are 56.4 cents higher than one year ago, and 11.6 cents higher than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.51 per gallon, down 6.4 cents from last week; Madison, $2.45 per gallon, down 4.2 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.88 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week.

Information from gasbuddy.com