Gas prices down in Rockford, in line with national average

The average price for a gallon of gas in Rockford has drop nearly a dime over the past week.
Gas is now averaging $2.55 per gallon in Rockford, down 9.2 cents over the past week.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is down 2.6 cents at $2.54 per gallon.
In Rockford, prices are 56.4 cents higher than one year ago, and 11.6 cents higher than a month ago.
Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.51 per gallon, down 6.4 cents from last week; Madison, $2.45 per gallon, down 4.2 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.88 per gallon, down 3 cents from last week.
Information from gasbuddy.com
