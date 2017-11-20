Rockford Roasting Company named top 8 coffee shop in nation by Food Network

A local coffee shop gets a nod from Food Network as one of the best coffee shops in the nation.

Rockford Roasting Company is named one of Food Network Star Alton Brown's top 8 coffee shops in the U.S., in Food Network Magazine.

Back in April, Alton Brown was in Rockford for an event he hosted at the Coronado called "Eat Your Science." Ahead of the event, he stopped in to Rockford Roasting Company. The coffee shop created a drink in his name called "The Alton" which owners say is one of the most popular drinks on the menu.

Food Network Magazine with the top 8 coffee shop spread comes out Tuesday.

More about Rockford Roasting Company can be found on its website.