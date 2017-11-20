Teacher of the Week: Janelle Williford- Auburn High School

Janelle Williford has been teaching Special Education at Auburn High School for the past 11 years.

Williford said, "I teach a classroom of self contained students that have special education services ranging from autism to cognitive impairment. Most of my students are 17 through 21 years old."

She's a teacher who her students love to have.

"She's awesome! I'm so happy for her!" said James Santos, a 5 year student with Ms. Williford. "I'm one of her awesome students."

Jame is just one of many students that Williford helps on a daily basis. Everything from school work to everyday skills like cleaning and folding laundry.

"My ultimate goal for my students is that they can be as independent that they are capable of," said Williford. "So that they can take care of themselves once they leave high school."

She lives for helping students succeed.

"Success and independence," she said. "For so long, I think people have said you cant do it, so we want to teach them that you can." '

Creating confidence in the classroom so that students like James can find success outside of it.