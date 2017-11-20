Structure fire in Machesney Park

Multiple fire departments were called out to a fire Monday morning in Machesney Park.
The call for a fire in a detached garage in the 200 block of Winona Drive went out around 8:45 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters on the scene say the garage is a complete loss. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.
Authorities say two people were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
A total of eight departments were called to the scene.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
