Structure fire in Machesney Park - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Structure fire in Machesney Park

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

Multiple fire departments were called out to a fire Monday morning in Machesney Park.

The call for a fire in a detached garage in the 200 block of Winona Drive went out around 8:45 a.m. Monday. 

Firefighters on the scene say the garage is a complete loss. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. 

Authorities say two people were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. 

A total of eight departments were called to the scene. 

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.