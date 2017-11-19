Trader Joe's finds shards of glass and plastic in recalled food items

Trader Joe's is recalling several packaged salads after a supplier said there may be shards of glass or hard plastic inside.

The grocery chain says packages of white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad sold in some areas could be contaminated.

The products are labeled with the U.S. Department of agriculture's "inspected" code p-40299 and a November 21 expiration date.

The warning applies to white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

It also applies to turkey cranberry salads sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Trader Joe's said products with other "inspected" codes are not affected because they were prepared at different sites.

The recall impacts about 37,000 pounds of chicken and turkey salad products