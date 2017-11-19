Harlem Veteran Project holds annual screening of student documentaries

November is a month known for recognizing Americans who have served our country.

So, it was only fitting that on Saturday, students at Harlem High School got a chance to show off what they learned about veterans in our area during the Harlem Veteran Project.

For weeks, students put in time after school and on the weekend meeting with veterans and learning their stories.

Teachers with the program say it's a great way for students to learn about wars through first person experiences.

"It humanizes the war so people truly understand what it means to send veterans overseas to try to wage these conflicts," said teacher Nicholas Slange.

Seventeen veterans were featured in this year's documentary all of them from the Stateline area.