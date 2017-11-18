High School Football Semifinals - Highlights & Scores

The 2017 IHSA football championship games are officially set, with matchups decided after Saturday's semifinals. Huskie Stadium in DeKalb will host the state series next Friday and Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Scores and championship matchups are organized by class.

1-A

Lena-Winslow 12, Forreston 8 - The NUIC Northwest neighbors delivered a classic in the semifinals as the Panthers improved to 13-0 at home. Sean Ormiston intercepted the Cardinals twice, including a fourth down, one-handed grab with less than 30 seconds left to seal the victory. Lena-Winslow will face Tuscola in the 1-A state title game the day after Thanksgiving at Huskie Stadium, with a 10 AM kickoff in DeKalb.

2-A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Newman 8 - The Falcons improved to 13-0, ending the Comets' bid at a perfect season. GCMS will face Maroa-Forsyth in the 2-A title game.

3-A

I.C. Catholic 7, Byron 0 - The Tigers and Knights took a scoreless defensive slugfest into the final 30 seconds of the game, when the defending 3A state champs scored the game's only touchdown to end Byron's perfect season at Everett Stine Stadium. IC Catholic goes for a repeat against Pleasant Plains.

4-A

Morris 43, Raby 8 - The Redskins, fresh off a quarterfinal win over conference neighbor Rochelle, rolled a Raby team that handled Dixon in Chicago in the quarterfinals. Morris and Rochester now meet for the 4-A title.

5-A

Phillips 27, Sterling 14 - The Golden Warriors' pursuit of perfection ended at home against the Wildcats, who take their 13-0 record to DeKalb against Dunlap, also 13-0 on the season.

6-A

Nazareth Academy and Prairie Ridge meet in a clash of 6-A powers after double-digits victories for each team in the semifinal round.

7-A

Batavia's 23-13 victory over Benet Academy and Lake Zurich's 14-7 thriller over Mt. Carmel set up a 6-A title matchup at Huskie Stadium.

8-A

Lincoln-Way East defeated Maine South, 24-14, and they'll take their 13-0 record into the 8-A championship game against a 12-1 Loyola Academy team that earned a 17-10 victory over Edwardsville in the semifinals.