Inmate dies at McHenry County Correctional Facility

Investigators in McHenry County are looking into the death of an inmate.

According to the department, correctional facility staff responded to an unresponsive man in his cell around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities later identified the man as 51-year-old Thomas Doheny from Cary.

Correctional officers say they began life-saving measures on Doheny immediately. He was taken by ambulance to Centegra Hospital in Woodstock, where he was later pronounced dead.

Doheny had been incarcerated at the McHenry County Adult Correctional Facility since November 1, 2017, for contempt of court.

Per the Sheriff’s Office Policy and Illinois Guidelines, the investigation was turned over to the McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team.