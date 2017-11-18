Firearm deer season open in Illinois

Thousands of hunters are expected to take their deer stands this weekend for the first of Illinois' firearm deer seasons.

Deer hunting opened yesterday in the state and runs through tomorrow, Sunday November 19.

According to the department of natural resources, bow hunters outpaced last year's totals, killing more than 40,000 deer across the state.

The next deer hunting weekend will take place November 30 through December 3.

The next deer hunting weekend will take place November 30 through December 3.


